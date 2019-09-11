Toronto, may prohibit the rental of Segways (PHOTO)

Loading...

Only a few weeks have passed since the announcement by the government of Ontario that it finally gives the “green light” system of non-fixed rental of Segways in the province (however, in the framework of the pilot project), and then the city of Toronto decided to intervene and correct the plans of companies such as Bird.

On Monday, Councilor James Pasternak at the end of the meeting, introduced the agenda proposal for a commercial industry Segways.

In the proposal the city Council is recommended to prohibit the use of Segways, at least for the moment, on sidewalks and pedestrian paths, as well as to prohibit “to Park, store or leave Segways” on the street or the sidewalk.

Adopted by the Committee on infrastructure and the environment Toronto, the proposal will be considered by city Council on October 2.

If it will, Bird Canada (and many firms in the field of “micromobility” from Silicon valley) will not be able to run in Toronto rent Segways without stations this fall as planned.

The province can make any decisions, but the city still reserves the right to give or not to give permission for the use of Segways on their streets, and the officials, perhaps, there are good reasons not to allow this new trend in Toronto.

Cities like Los Angeles, Paris and Singapore are already embracing the rental of Segways, they can be found abandoned everywhere in the places to stay and sidewalks, which triggered bursts of negative reaction from local residents and public officials.

“Samokat paralipsis” as some call it, in some cities, so escalated the situation, that electric vehicles now in droves to get to the bottom of rivers and lakes.

The city of Toronto will prohibit users to leave the Segways on public land, it would actually mean that the Bird and its competitors (such as Lime and Uber) will be unavailable this market: their whole business model is based on how convenient to take and to leave the rented scooters anywhere.

Fortunately for those who support this idea (and, again, there is good reason to support the Segways as a mode of transport), rules proposed by Pasternak, may be adopted only as interim measures.

In fact, the city wants to hold the industry of the Segways until they can come up with a comprehensive program of monitoring and control and include it in the 5-year provincial pilot.

As long as the program is approved and implemented, law enforcement officers will have the right to confiscate the hotel, discovered on the streets or sidewalks of Toronto.

Bad news for the Bird, which has launched its own pilot project in the Distillery District and plans as soon as possible to cover the entire city.