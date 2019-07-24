Toronto mayor John Tory is recovering from surgery (PHOTO)

Loading...

Surgery on the Achilles tendon of the mayor of Toronto John Tory is successful.

Back in June, Tory told reporters that he will need surgery as he was injured 6 months ago (from the time). This information he revealed in that last month during a play-off NBA star Golden State Warriors Kevin Durant tore the same tendon in the 5th game of the series.

As the doctors “tried all other ways to solve the problem,” tori was hoping that the surgery will not be. However, they ultimately decided that it was the only way.

“The mayor is recovering from surgery, he will need a few more days, but it’s very speedy recovery,” – said in the mayor’s administration.

John Tory has released a letter of thanks, which highlighted the doctors, nurses and other hospital staff for the care and conduct of the operation.

Tori said that it will take another 10-14 days, in which he will not be able to attend a public event. However, at the meeting next Thursday or Friday he will be present.

Executive duties at the time scheduled Denzil Minnan Wong.