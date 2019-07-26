Toronto metro police are investigating the sudden death of the policy David Kaplan (PHOTO)

Loading...

Toronto metro police are investigating the sudden death of the former Minister of health of the province of David Kaplan.

Kaplan died this week at the age of 54 years. The cause of death was not disclosed.

The press-Secretary of police constable Jeniferjis Sidhu (Sidhu Jenifferjit) reported that such investigations are conducted whenever someone is found dead, and in this case there is no information to suggest that the death was suspicious.

She had not identified the deceased and stated that to determine the cause of death requires an autopsy.

Fire Department Toronto, where staff are investigating a sudden death in parallel with the police, said that they were called to a house in Kaplan on Wednesday at 9:37 PM for emergency medical care.

The press Secretary of the emergency medical service of Toronto said that the ambulance crew brought the man with life-threatening injuries in the hospital around this time.

Kim McKinnon could not name the exact address where they delivered the victim, but noticed that the Kaplan house is located in the area.