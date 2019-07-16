Toronto metro police will fine drivers for noise (PICTURES)

Love the twist to lock the throttle on his bike or to push down hard on the gas pedal of the car? In the near future avoid Yorkville, as the Toronto police is going to inspect for excessive street noise.

Information and coercive campaign to help prevent unnecessary noise, which was initiated on Monday evening, focused on the excessive beeping of drivers, vehicles with overly loud exhaust “roaring” motorcycles, those who are trying to share their musical tastes with everyone in town, and those who engage in gamesmanship, causing to squeal the tires.

The fines are ranging from $110 to $155, depending on the “severity” of the breach.

Mayor John Tory said that whatever the reason, the noise is inexcusable.

“My wife repeatedly explained to me that it’s just the disrespect shown by some people — mostly men who drive these cars. This subject more will not develop. But I will say that, no matter how you motivate such behaviour, there is no reasonable justification for this, no,” he said.

Since October 1, will come into force the new law “On noise,” which will give police officers more authority to control drivers, producing unwanted sound effects. The new regulation would not apply to noise on construction sites and around them.