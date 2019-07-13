Toronto needs to take place to protest (PHOTOS)

We’ve all read about the horrors that are currently taking place in the camps of migrants to South of the border, and active citizens of Toronto want to take part in the international picket protest.

The picket will be held on Friday, July 12, at 19:30 on the corner of Armoury St. and University Ave. opposite the US Consulate.

Similar pickets will take place in many countries through an organization called “freedom’s Light” (Lights for Liberty). They, according to their website, represent “a coalition of people dedicated to the struggle for human rights and promotion of the fundamental principle of democracy according to which all people have a right to life, liberty and dignity.”

This particular event is called “the Light of freedom: the Picket with the aim to put an end to the concentration camps” (Lights for Liberty: A Vigil to End Human Concentration Camps), and it allows people in the United States and abroad to resist the inhuman treatment of migrants.

“The United States hold babies, children and adults in a fundamentally dangerous conditions in disciplinary detention centres scattered throughout the South,” reads the description on the Facebook page of the event for those who intend to visit or participate in the picket in Toronto.

“Articles in reputable news sources described the lack of beds, lack of food, unsanitary conditions, cases where very young children were left for several days without adult supervision, the widespread use of solitary confinement for persons with disabilities and individuals with special needs, intentional sleep deprivation… the list goes on. # Dontlookaway. Stand to protect those who are defenseless.”

Before the start of the picket within about an hour are assumed to be a mix of speakers.

We are asking all participants to bring banners to use phones for image burning candles or bring glow sticks.

They also encourage everyone to share their ideas about the banners and inscriptions of each of the pickets is going to use on Facebook-the event page or in the group using the hashtag #LightsforLibertyTO.

According to information from the event page currently 188 people are going to go there, and 442 individuals expressed interest, but it is unknown how many actually people will come to the rally to have their voices heard.