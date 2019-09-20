Toronto plans to declare a state of emergency climate situation (PHOTO)

We know that climate change is a serious threat to our society and the world in General, and we certainly have begun to feel its effects in Toronto with all the extreme weather conditions that we have had to endure.

Many have criticized both local and Federal governments for their inaction on this issue, but it seems that the municipal government of Toronto is indeed determined to do something.

This morning mayor John Tory announced that he intends to join 800 local authorities in 16 countries, declared an emergency in climate.

The message was the result of action 47 non-governmental organizations, who addressed the city Council Toronto open call to declare a state of emergency in climate change and to commit themselves to urgent action to combat climate change.

In the world today also held a protest of students demanding action to combat climate change.

In a press release from city hall said that the announcement of an emergency situation, “done with the purpose of definition, formation and deepening the willingness of the authorities of Toronto to protect our community, our economy and our ecosystem from climate change”.

It says that the residents and businesses in Toronto already have to deal with the consequences of more frequent flooding and other serious weather events caused by climate change, and research in the framework of the Resilience Strategy has identified that the weather in Toronto is becoming increasingly hot, humid and unpredictable, and our climate risks increase.

Fortunately, this is not the first step that the city administration has undertaken in the framework of solving the problem of climate change.

The announcement was made at a time when the Tory mayor and members of the debt Committee of the city approved the release of the second ecoomical Toronto.

This bond in the amount of $ 200 million, which is expected to invest in environmental projects, including flood protection in the Port Lands, upgrading energy efficiency of residential buildings in Toronto, Cycling infrastructure and the installation of solar panels on city buildings to generate at least 5% of the urban electricity.

In addition, in 2017 the city Council of Toronto has approved a plan TransformTO to achieve an 80 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 based on 1990 levels.

Tori stated that this Declaration of emergency is just the next step in fulfilling our part of a worldwide program to hold global warming at 1.5°C.

The Declaration of a climate emergency will be considered at the city Council meeting on October 2.

“Climate change and global warming pose a serious threat to the residents and businesses of our city,” said Tory.

“This Declaration of emergency is the Union of cities around the world in the fight against climate change, determines the impact of climate change on our residents and businesses, but also enhances the desire of the Toronto net to a zero carbon future”.