Toronto resumes the process in the regulation of short term rentals (PHOTOS)

Hearing about the fate of the short term rental market in Toronto begins local appeals Tribunal on matters of municipal planning.

Short-term rental rules, which, for example, available through Airbnb, was approved by the city Council of Toronto at the beginning of 2018, but was then challenged before applied. Later, the appeal process was delayed last year and resumed only this week.

Rules limit short-term rental housing primary residence of the owner and require that the person removes a short-term housing, were registered with the city and paid a four percent municipal tax for housing.

The rules also allow you to rent all the main residence when the owner or long term tenant is absent for a period of up to 180 days per year.

Last year in Vancouver has adopted rules requiring short-term tenants to obtain a license to conduct business activities, but also limits the rent a primary residence.

These rules are designed to limit the influence of short term lease availability long term rental, because in large cities there is an increase in market prices of rental housing.