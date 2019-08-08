Toronto will become the first in Canada city which will deprive Starbucks straws (PHOTO)

Loading...

The coffee chain Starbucks, trying to make they offer espresso as a more environmentally friendly, announced that, starting this month, plastic straws for cups in their cafe in Toronto will not be made.

The company started talking about this intention for quite some time, and the goal by 2020 to completely abandon plastic straws in all their points.

Toronto will become the first city in Canada where they will begin this program, but soon it will be implemented in the rest of the country.

“Reducing plastic by 9% compared to the currently used cap and straw is a key milestone for Starbucks as the company is working on phasing out all the plastic straws in their more than 30,000 outlets worldwide by 2020, eliminating more than one billion straws a year,” – said in a press release from Starbucks.

In the discussion about the plastic straws, the rejection of which is supported by most for environmental reasons, there are also some arguments in their favor in connection with the provision of conditions for people with disabilities.

Some such people may require straws to drink coffee, and the company’s representatives said that they will issue on request for those who need them.

Some secondskin cities will have such cover this month, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington and Indianapolis.

New lid with no straw will be in the Lite version and re-usable, but don’t forget to rinse!