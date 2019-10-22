Toronto will open the largest free ice skating (PHOTO)

This Christmas season the city’s largest free street skating rink opens in downtown Toronto.

Public street rink at Union Station will be located at Sir John A. Macdonald Plaza on the street Front, and it will work from 29 November to 4 January.

The rink will be about the size of half of the rink the NHL. Entrance and facilities for skiing will be free.

The rink will be open in the framework of the annual at this station celebration called “Union Holiday”.

Skating rink at Nathan Phillips Square is the most popular in the city, but there’s always too many people.

The rink usually opens in mid-November, and despite the fact that the rink itself is free, usually visitors have to rent skates, which cover this amount.