Torque is underestimated: what surprises to expect from the dollar in 2020
The government has revised the forecast of the hryvnia to the dollar, which will be incorporated in the draft budget for 2020. The Cabinet provided, as a baseline scenario in which the dollar next year will cost 27 hryvnia, and more optimistic, according to which the rate would be 24.8 hryvnia to the dollar. “Apostrophe” understood, how realistic are the calculations of the government, and how much it actually will cost the U.S. currency in Ukraine.
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the macroeconomic indicators in 2020. In particular, the government has revised the forecast of the hryvnia to the dollar. Recall that in the draft budget for next year, which the Verkhovna Rada adopted in first reading, was placed at the level of 28.2 hryvnia/dollar. Now, according to the baseline scenario of the Cabinet, in 2020 we should expect the rate of 27 hryvnia for one dollar. In this more optimistic scenario, the rate would be 24.8 hryvnia/dollar.
It is obvious that the government has decided to revise the exchange rate next year due to the fact that in recent years, the hryvnia has had good results. Despite the fact that autumn is in full swing, and this – the traditional seasonal time of the devaluation of the national currency — the rate is teetering at 25 hryvnia/dollar. Despite the fact that a few months ago predicted a very different figure — 27 or even 28 hryvnia/dollar.
Without reference to reality
However, as noted in conversation with “Apostrophe” expert International centre for policy studies (ICPS) Egor Kiyan, the forecasts that are laid by the government in the budget rather calculated technical indicators that anything is not particularly affected, but because “it is not necessary that the rate reaches the level of inherent indicators”.
However, such estimates affect the budget revenues, and, as foreign currency earnings of exporters will be recalculated in UAH according to this rate, “you can receive” anticipated revenue, if the real dollar exchange rate were lower than estimated. However, the overvaluation of the dollar helps to shrink the size of the external debt, of course, in the hryvnia equivalent. “This year it so happened that our foreign debt has been reduced by 140 billion UAH due to the fact that the hryvnia was much stronger than was laid (in the budget-2019 was laid average rate of 28.2 hryvnia/dollar “Apostrophe),” — said Yegor Kiyan.
However, according to the expert, would like to see macroeconomic forecasts were more accurate because this would allow potential investors to better plan their activities in our country.
There is a reason for optimism
But how realistic is a new exchange rate published by the government? Or, rather, which of the two scenarios of the Cabinet is more in line with real expectations?
According to the head of analytical Department at Forex Club group of companies Andrey Shevchishin, more realistic look at the course of 27 hryvnia/dollar. However, there are conditions under which the hryvnia may strengthen above this level: “This opening of the land market, and transparent privatization, and the normal running of the concession legislation, and, of course, judicial and tax reform – that is, all that was planned”. According to him, in this case, it is possible to an investment boom that will cover the trade deficit (and this is just one of the pressures on the hryvnia, contributing to its weakening — “Apostrophe”), even with the recessionary trends in the global economy. “And if we are in this coordinate system hypothetically and optimistically we will add the restoration of Donbass, which need billions of dollars in investment, including from European partners, then of course it will also be a very powerful impetus to stabilization of the hryvnia,” — said the expert.
Investment analyst company “Alpari” Maxim Parkhomenko does not rule out more optimistic scenario for the hryvnia. Comments in the “Apostrophes” he said that in many respects it will depend on the size of the discount rate of the National Bank of Ukraine (25 October, the regulator once again lowered the rate from 16.5% to 15.5% per annum “Apostrophe”), as well as from cooperation with the International monetary Fund (IMF): “if we sign the agreement with the IMF (the new program), we can expect inflows into our bonds and growth of the economy and this will allow the hryvnia to strengthen to the level 24 of the hryvnia/dollar.”
A certain uncertainty
However, today more or less to make accurate predictions extremely difficult. According to Yegor Kiyan, the current Ukrainian realities reminiscent of fog enveloped the last week the Ukrainian capital: “Now everything is in limbo – to a certain uncertainty. In the autumn of reduced foreign currency earnings of exporters, VAT paid, purchased energy. Plus, it also addressed the issue of gas transit, cooperation with the IMF, in addition, there is the factor of foreign policy of the United States, which affects the global economy. Also (uncertainty) in the political atmosphere in the country – speculation “formula Steinmeier”, as well as around the situation of “PrivatBank”.
But if Ukraine agreed with the IMF on a new program, if we sign new gas transit contract with Russia, if the global economy continues to evolve without shocks, if the energy of the country will be cheap enough rate in the next year may well be at 25 hryvnia/dollar. If the speculators start coming out of Ukrainian domestic bonds Treasury bonds (t-bills), if it is to unravel the political situation, the rate will rise to 27 hryvnia/dollar, predicts Egor Kiyan.
At the same time, the expert notes, the national currency is one of the most undervalued currencies in the world, and the so-called purchasing power parity exchange rate is approximately 11-12 UAH/USD. “But key stakeholders are not favorable for a strong national currency – exporters will be difficult to compete on price, there are other nuances, for example related to the budget, so the main thing is to just hryvnia was stable, this is the best option,” he adds. At the same time, very plausible scenario — rapid economic growth of at least 4%, and the dollar exchange rate will fall to 23 hryvnia, said Kiyan.
The specter of crisis
Thus, it is possible that Ukraine enters the new monetary reality, when the torque is stable, and the citizens don’t need to constantly check the exchange rates of foreign currencies in exchange offices (to buy the coveted “the bucks” before they all went up). But, in fact, in our country this has already happened, not once. But, at least, in 2008 and in 2014 it ended with the collapse of the hryvnia against the background lulled the vigilance of the inhabitants.
The risk of such a scenario persists today. “However, under normal scenario, any changes will be gradual and, unless there is a strong speculative interventions, fluctuations should not be sharp” — soothes Egor Kiyan.
“It (the collapse of the hryvnia) may occur if the economy will not be diversified and will focus on one group of products or region. But now these risks are small,” agrees Maxim Parkhomenko.
According to Andrey Shevchishin, the current optimism could undermine the global financial crisis: “In this case, to hold the course even at the level of 27 hryvnia/dollar will be difficult.” However, he believes that we are unlikely to see more than 28 rate hryvnia/dollar. According to his estimates, is “moderately optimistic course in such a scenario, that is, when the condition that “there is no abrupt political changes in the country, there will be social unrest”.