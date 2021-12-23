Torture and murder: escaped DPRK reveal shocking truth about Kim Jong-un's regime
It has been 10 years since the previously unknown 27-year-old Kim Jong-un took over the reins of power in the DPRK after his father's death. Few of the world's leaders can match him in the number of mentions in the headlines of the world media. But what life was like for his subjects during these years, the BBC reports.
Pyongyang's streets were filled with sobs.
Schoolchildren in uniform threw themselves on their knees with an air of inconsolable grief.
The women beat themselves in despair with their fists in the chest.
It was December 19, 2011.
State media only that they announced that & # 8220; dear leader & # 8221; Kim Jong-il passed away at the age of 69.
But analysts around the world rushed to their computers, picking up all the data about a man named Kim Jong-un.
In the DPRK he was officially titled & # 8220; Great Successor of & # 8221 ;.
But few believed that he would become truly great at least in something.
How can you manage a society at the age of 27, in which the cult of old age and experience reigns?
Some predicted a military coup, others said that the young ruler would become a puppet in the hands of the elite.
But the world underestimated a young dictator.
He not only consolidated his power, but also announced the beginning of a new era named after him.
The representative of the third generation of the Kim dynasty began by cleaning up his entourage, during which hundreds of people were executed.
Then he turned his attention to international affairs.
Here one can recall four nuclear tests, about a hundred ballistic missile launches and sensational negotiations with the President of the United States of America.
The country paid dearly for the irrepressible thrust of its leader to weapons of mass destruction.
The DPRK is in crisis, being poorer and more isolated than when Kim Jong-un came to power.
How did the North Koreans live?
This was reported by ten defectors, including a former high-ranking diplomat.
Insight and hope
10 years ago, student Kim Kyum-hyuk committed an act for which he could be shot: on the day of Kim's death Chen Il he threw a party.
& # 8220; It was very dangerous. But we were so happy & # 8221 ;, & # 8211; he says.
The arrival of a young leader known for his love of skiing and basketball promised new ideas and new times.
& # 8220; We had high hopes for Kim Jong-un, & # 8211; tells a former student. & # 8211; Since he studied in Europe, then maybe he thinks like we & # 8221 ;.
Kim Kyum-hyuk belonged to a high-ranking family and studied in Beijing, which is available to very few North Koreans.
Life in China showed him that the world can be completely different and prosperous.
And he began to search the Internet for news about his country.
& # 8220; At first I could just believe. I thought the West was lying. The mind said: & # 8220; Don't look! & # 8221; and the heart told the opposite & # 8221;, & # 8211; he says.
The DPRK's 25 million people are under tight control and know little or nothing about world events or what the world thinks about their homeland.
They are told that their leader is & # 8211; a unique genius and divine being that requires unconditional devotion.
The coming to power of a 27-year-old young man gave Kim Kyum-hyuk what he was deprived of.
He gave him hope.
Doubters
Not everyone was so gullible.
In Pyongyang's corridors, authorities whispered that Kim Jong-un & # 8211; a spoiled child and is unable to rule.
Liu Hyun Woo, a former North Korean ambassador to Kuwait, said that his colleagues were annoyed at how power in the DPRK passed from father to son.
& # 8220; My first thought was: eh, again by inheritance! People, and especially the elite, are tired of this. & # 8220; Isn't it time to try something different? & # 8221; & # 8211; that's what we all thought back then & # 8221 ;, & # 8211; he says.
The Kim dynasty has led the state since its formation in 1948. The people were taught that her blood was sacred, bringing the ideological basis for hereditary power. Kim Jong-un's father was called & # 8220; dear leader & # 8221 ;.
& # 8220; I heard conversations like: & # 8220; Well, now we will forever serve & # 8220; dearest & # 8221 ;? What can he understand at the age of 27 in governing the country? Some absurdity! & # 8221; & # 8211; says the ex-diplomat.
Broken promise
In one of his first speeches in 2012, Kim Jong-un assured that North Koreans will never have to tighten their belts again.
claimed hundreds of thousands of lives, it was a great moment.
Diplomats were instructed to attract foreign investment.
And inside the country, many noticed a change.
Driver Yoo Sung Chu is from from the east coast of the country says more locally produced goods have appeared in supermarkets.
& # 8220; To our surprise and pride, North Korean products turned out to be better than Chinese ones in taste, quality of packaging and variety. This greatly raised our self-esteem & # 8221;, & # 8211; he says.
Purge
Kim Jong-un's good wishes to fellow citizens did not extend to those in whom he saw a threat to his power.
One of these was his own uncle. the young dictator Jang Song Taek, who was considered the No. 2 man and had a lot of adherents.
Then living in the north of the country, near the Chinese border, the merchant Choi Na Lai believed that Jang Song Taek would be the new leader. p>
“We thought that after coming to power, Jang Sung Taek would start economic reforms, as well as open the border with China, and we would be able to travel there freely. Of course, it was impossible to speak about it loudly, but such expectations were present & # 8221 ;, & # 8211; he says.
These conversations will end soon.
Jang Sung Taek has been declared & # 8220; a scum worse than a dog & # 8221; and was shot for & # 8220; undermining the unity of the party & # 8221 ;.
The young leader showed that they were not joking with him.
The border is locked
Dozens of people fled from the beginning of the purge to China, and from there & # 8211; to South Korea.
Kim Jong-un decided to fight this.
The border was closed like never before.
A barbed wire fence with traps was built along its entire length.
Wu Ha Chin Woo had a rare and very dangerous occupation.
As an intermediary and guide, he led about a hundred fugitives from the DPRK.
& # 8220; The border guards are ordered to simply shoot to kill anyone who tries to cross the border. And they know that there will be no consequences for them & # 8221 ;, & # 8211; he says.
& # 8220; When I started doing this, it was very scary, but I considered it a moral obligation. I had doubts since childhood. Why was I born here, why should I live worse than an animal, without rights and freedom? And I took risks & # 8221;, – he says.
In the end, the authorities attacked Ha Chin Woo's trail, and he had to flee.
His mother was sent to a concentration camp, where from – because of the abuse, she was paralyzed.
This greatly torments Ha Jin Woo, who can barely remember his mother's voice.
Despite the brutal repression against disaffected and defectors, Kim Jong Un has strived to look more affordable and modern than his father.
He married a fashionable girl, Lee Seol Joo.
While visiting cities, villages and businesses, he hugged people, went skiing, rode horses and smiled for the camera.
Lee Seol Zhu and her husband wore expensive clothes and went to perfume factories.
But ordinary people follow this & # 8220; more modern & # 8221; example was not recommended.
Yoon Mi So wanted to look like women on smuggled South Korean DVDs & # 8211; wear earrings, necklaces and, oh horror, jeans!
& # 8220; For non-observance of the rules, I was subjected to a ritual of public criticism: in several voices they scolded, shouted: & # 8220; You are morally decayed, shame on you!? & # 8221; In the end I burst into tears & # 8221;, & # 8211; She recalls.
Hyun Yoon was a singer, like Kim Jong Un's wife, but could only sing ideological songs praising the & # 8220; dear leader & # 8221 ;.
Attempts to object were suppressed.
& # 8220; I was never allowed to create as I wanted. Music in North Korea is squeezed into a very tight framework, and I suffered a lot from this. The government is afraid of foreign influence. This proves that they themselves are not sure of the strength of the regime & # 8221;, & # 8211; She believes.
According to human rights activists, at least seven people have been executed over the past ten years for distributing and watching videos of South Korean K-pop, which Kim Jong-un called “malignant cancer”.
Weapons and bread
Every test of a ballistic missile in North Korea becomes a world sensation, but the reaction within the country is not at all what the authorities would like.
& # 8220; People say that for the sake of these missiles, blood is squeezed out of us and sweat is squeezed out & # 8221 ;, & # 8211; said one of the defectors.
& # 8220; We do not perceive launches as victories, but think about their price. Everything that the people creates goes to military purposes & # 8221;, & # 8211; says another.
Around 2016, other winds blew in the Foreign Office, recalls former Ambassador Liu Hyun Woo.
& # 8220; We were instructed that business is no longer the main thing. It is necessary to explain why the DPRK needs nuclear weapons, and to justify its necessity & # 8221;, – he said.
Perhaps the regime hoped that thanks to diplomats the world would gradually get used to this idea.
The plan did not work.
The big game & # 8220; Rocket Man & # 8221;
The escalation of threats between US President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un ended with an impressive spectacle.
The dictator, who was depicted in Western cartoons as a spoiled fat baby, confidently paced alongside the American president, sharing everyone's attention.
North Korean newspapers posted a photo of the handshake during their talks in Singapore on the front pages.
However, the sanctions imposed over the North Korean nuclear program made themselves felt.
Pictures are snapshots, but the response in villages outside Pyongyang has not been particularly enthusiastic.
& # 8220; We couldn't appreciate what this was supposed to mean, & # 8211; says former merchant Choi Na Lai. & # 8211; We simply did not understand how this meeting could lead to any improvement in the situation & # 8221 ;.
As a result, the DPRK-US deal fell through, and former Ambassador Liu Hyun Woo believes that the summit was actually a show an event designed to ease the sanctions. & # 8220; The North will never give up these weapons, because it considers them vital for the survival of the regime & # 8221 ;, & # 8211; he says.
Pandemic
But the worst for Kim Jong-un and his country was ahead.
When the Covid-19 outbreak hit neighboring China in January 2020, North Korea closed the border. Not only for people, but also for goods.
Mountains of food and medicine have formed at the main border point in Dandong, China.
More than 80% of North Korean foreign trade turnover is with China.
& # 8220; Since the beginning of the pandemic, everything has changed, & # 8211; says former driver Yoo Son, who managed to have a quick chat at the Chinese border with his mother. & # 8211; The economy is falling, prices are rising. Life has become much more difficult. Parents are not starving yet, but everything is very expensive. People get nervous. In general, the situation is bad & # 8221 ;.
There are reports of real hunger.
Kim Jong-un himself described the situation as & # 8220; a huge crisis & # 8221; and even shed a tear during one of his public speeches, which has never happened to any North Korean leader.
Former doctor Kim Sung-hoo says that almost all drugs have to be purchased on the black market.
< p>Electricity goes out in operating rooms, surgeons sometimes work with bare hands due to lack of gloves.
& # 8220; When I see the difference between the North and the South of the peninsula, I can only hope that the North will wait for a life in which they will the elementary rights of doctors and patients are ensured & # 8221 ;, & # 8211; he says.
The DPRK does not have enough resources to fight the pandemic. The number of victims is classified.
But it is obvious that the international self-isolation that this state has placed itself in cannot but bring significant harm to the inhabitants.
The Cult of Kim
Some defectors are so upset by the situation in their homeland that they predict an imminent coup .
However, so far there is no indication that this is possible even in the distant future.
The cult of the Kim dynasty looks pervasive and surprisingly stable.
From the forecasts made so far, a change Not a single one has come true.
After more than 70 years of isolation, the defectors unanimously said that the main thing is & # 8211; open the borders and allow the inhabitants of the DPRK to travel.
Those who have relatives in the north dream of seeing them someday.
But now they can freely talk and talk about their lives under the power of Kim Jong-un.
Those who remain are deprived of such an opportunity.
& # 8220; I risked my life to sing what I want & # 8211; says Hyun Yoon. & # 8211; Living in North Korea, you have to hide what's in your heart until your death & # 8221 ;.
On his 10th anniversary in office, Kim Jong-un leads a country in deep crisis.
He may have several dozen nuclear weapons, but his people are not eating their fill.
In 2018, when the President of South Korea paid a visit to Pyongyang, a huge poster appeared in the center of Seoul.
On it, Kim Jong-un showed & # 8220; heart & # 8221;, that is, joined his palms and thumbs up in a gesture that K-pop artists use to symbolize love.
With one click of those very fingers, he could change the lives of his people by giving them freedom. He has enough power to do this.
But so far 25 million North Koreans are cut off from the world more than ever before.
