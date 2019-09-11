Tortured people: the US has imposed personal sanctions against Russian security forces
The US has imposed personal sanctions against two employees of the Investigative Committee of Russia, convicted of the torture of followers of the religious community “Jehovah’s Witnesses” in Surgut.
As reported by Radio Liberty, the head of the Department of the RF IC in Surgut, Vladimir Ermolaev and senior investigator Stepan weaver is accused of using force to seven believers in February 2019. Unnamed witnesses claim that the defendants in the case choked, beaten with a stun gun during interrogation.
2017 by the decision of the Supreme court of the Russian Federation “Jehovah’s Witnesses” are considered extremist organization, whose activity in the country is prohibited. In Surgut after the publication of the facts of torture of detained believers SK the Russian Federation refused to open a criminal case.
Meanwhile, the U.S. state Department saying that currently in Russia under investigation are more than 250 followers “Jehovah’s Witnesses”.
Recall, Monday, 26 August, came into force on the second package of U.S. sanctions imposed against Russia over the poisoning of British Salisbury’s former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Julia. At the same time Washington urged international financial institutions not to grant and not to extend any loans to Russia and to deny her financial and technical assistance.
