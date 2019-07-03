Tortured with soldering iron in Russia bandits robbed a General of the FSB buried in the garden $ 5 million
The Russian law enforcement bodies have finished investigation of criminal case about abduction of the FSB General Alexander Pastushkov, which also was stolen, buried in the garden cash in the amount of five million dollars. About it writes “Kommersant”.
It is reported that the crime charged unemployed Magomed Hajiyev and Roman Galushko. In June 2018, the attackers tracked the General, wikivoyage daughter of the car Toyota Camry at the Autumn Boulevard.
Bandits attacked Pastushkova and force transplanted it into my car Hyundai Solaris, and then taken to a private house, located in the suburban Conspicuous, and began to beat and torture with a stun gun to find out where the security officer is hiding money. Also Hajiyev and Galushko has threatened the General of the FSB with a hot soldering iron, after which he surrendered.
Following this, the Cowherd boys and his torturers came to his country home in the Odintsovo district of Moscow region. There he showed the attackers caches of money.
In the end, Hajiyev and Galushko dug on the site Pastushkova seven plastic containers, which in total was five million dollars in different currencies.
The kidnappers left their victim on the road in Ramenskoye district and fled with the money. The General picked up the driver of a passing car and was taken to the hospital. There, the police were called and the victim said about the crime.
Bandits caught with a total of about 200 million rubles. The rest of the money they spent on new cars and entertainment. Hajiyev and Galushko were convicted of kidnapping and extortion. First they pleaded guilty, and then refused to testify.
FSB General denies that he stole the hidden millions, claiming he mixed with the rich neighbour. It is noteworthy that previously Pastushkova on the claim of Prosecutor’s office of the court confiscated as illegal property acquired through corruption.
