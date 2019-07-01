Total solar Eclipse July 2: what promise the stars
In July you will see two eclipses — a total solar and partial lunar.
At least in our hemisphere and will not see a total solar Eclipse on 2 July (it will start at 22:24 Moscow time), his influence will be fully felt from the 29th of June.
This year a total solar Eclipse to patronize the Zodiac sign Cancer. This means that during this period, on the foreground there will be family, home, relationships with parents and children, and it is in these areas we can expect changes. Cancers are known for their kindness and the simultaneous vulnerability, so the stars advise you to refrain from excessive displays of affection, and try if possible to abstract from events that are unpleasant to You. In the same period, because of their emotionality can “commit follies” in business, so temporarily do not make important decisions at work. Also do not be offended by other people if they rashly talked superfluous — as soon as the Eclipse ends, others will hasten to ask forgiveness for thoughtless speech.
People who have high blood pressure directly during an Eclipse can be a bad — keep with you the necessary medications just in case because the Sun affects the heart and blood vessels. Other people a headache and make themselves known chronic disease.
The Eclipse will begin to affect the person long before its inception, and the first symptoms can already be seen from 29 June. However, on 2 July, the effect of light on people is over, so these rules best to stick to until 5 July.
Directly July 2 spend the day in a relaxed environment, take care love and meditate. A solar Eclipse means reloading, and in this day you can try something new — it will definitely benefit You.