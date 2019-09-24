Touching Comedy “a dog” and other premiere of the week: what to watch in the cinema at the weekend
In Ukrainian rolling out seven new films, three of them are adaptations of popular novels of contemporary American authors — “Eyes dogs”, “Goldfinch” and “can you keep a secret?”. Two more pictures taken in the genre of Thriller. This is “Cocaine Baron” with Nicolas Cage and “Nomis” with Ben Kingsley. For the small audience can approach the Chinese cartoon “Super bugs”.
“Eyes dogs”
(12+, USA, Walt Disney, Comedy, drama, budget: $ 20 million)
The film is based on the bestselling “Race on wet pavement” by American writer Garth Stein. The book was published in 2008 and reprinted several times. Only the first edition has sold 200 thousand copies. The novel is written on behalf of a dog named Enzo. Dog mix of Labrador and Airedale — belongs to the famous racing driver and avtokonstruktor. Enzo understands everything and is worried not only for his master, but also for his family members. He likes to watch TV, and to travel by car.
Sometimes funny, sometimes touching book loved by readers in different countries. And now British Director Simon Curtis (“goodbye, Christopher Robin”) decided to film this novel. In the original English version of the Enzo speaks the voice of the famous actor Kevin costner. The owner of the dog was played by Milo Ventimiglia (“creed II: Legacy of rocky Balboa”). The role of his wife was played by a popular actress Amanda Seyfried, star of the musical “Mamma Mia!”.
In the U.S. the film was released on 9 August. He collected $ 32.4 million.
“Cocaine Baron”
(16+, USA, Patriot Pictures, action, Thriller)
A valuable shipment of drugs came in from Mexico to Canada. The head of the cartel wants to know why. He sends to understand the unpleasant situation of two reliable hitters.
The role of the messengers was performed by Nicolas cage (“Payback”) and Laurence Fishbourne (the Matrix). The film is the directorial debut of Jason Caballa. The shooting took place in Mexico and Colombia.
“Nomis”
(16+, USA, Canada, Saban Films, a psychological Thriller)
The film was shot in 2018. In Ukrainian rolling it out under its original name. In the United States and Canada, he decided to call anyway — “Night hunter”. In the Russian hire used another name — “the Hannibal”.
On a large truck the police found the body of a woman. An experienced detective supposes that the unfortunate tried to escape from the maniac. This version makes it to delve into a series of unsolved cases of kidnapping and murder women. He goes on the trail of a mentally ill man…
The main role in the film played by famous actors Henry Cavill (“man of steel”), the owner of the award “Oscar” Ben Kingsley (“Exodus: Gods and kings”), Stanley Tucci (“the Devil wears Prada”), Brendan Fletcher (“Survivor”) and Alexandra Daddario (“Baywatch”).
The film was released in us theaters in a limited edition of copies and collected until 838 thousand dollars.
“The Curse, “Mary”
(16+, US, Entertainment One, horror)
An ordinary family decided to do new business Charter voyages. To start, purchased a small vessel, requiring repairs. Soon, however, begin to occur unexplained terrible things. It turns out that the ship holds dark secrets…
The main male role was played by the winner of the award “Oscar” Gary Oldman (“the Dark times”). In the main female role, starred popular actress Jennifer Esposito (TV’s “Mistresses”). The picture became film debut of famous television Director Michael GOI. He produced the popular TV series “my name is Earl”, “the Mentalist”, “American horror story”.
“Catch bugs”
(6+, China, D-Cinema, entertainment film for family viewing)
Good and funny Firefly Dingding gathers friends to save all the insects living in the forest from the villain named the Wolf King. Villain help locusts. To help Dingding comes a detachment of killer bugs under the command of the robot. They have a big battle…
In China, the cartoon has grossed $ 1.4 million.
“Can you keep a secret?”
(16+, USA, Vertical Entertainment, romantic Comedy)
The film is based on the popular novel by Sophie Kinsella. The main character was once a chance to tell their innermost secrets fellow traveler during long flights. Imagine her surprise when this man became her new boss!
This is the first feature film directed by ELISA Duran, who is known for her work on television. In particular, she made a documentary mini-series “finding Sarah”. Starring Alexandra Daddario and Tyler Hecklin (“Fifty shades freed”).
“The goldfinch”
(16+, USA, Warner Bros., drama, budget: $ 45 million)
This is the story of 13-year-old boy whose mother died in new York in the attack in the Metropolitan Museum. The father is not interested in a teenager. The child sheltered the family of his friend Boris, the son of a Ukrainian immigrant. It’s very wealthy people. The death of the mother reverses not only the life but the mind of the boy. And he begins to do strange things…
The painting is loosely based on the eponymous bestseller by American writer Donna of Tartt. The book was published in 2013 and won the Pulitzer prize. Made a film by the Irish Director John Crowley (“Brooklyn”). Starring Ansel Elgort (“Club of billionaires”), Aneurin Barnard (“Dunkirk”), owner of the award “Oscar” Nicole Kidman (“the Hours”).
In the us the film was released on 13 September and raised 5.6 million dollars.
