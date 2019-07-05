Touching oaths, rousing the young and the bride’s bouquet Lesya Nikityuk: how was…
Famous TV host Regina todorenko and Russian musician Vlad Topalov on 3 July was celebrated by a Grand wedding in Italy. The celebration lasted for three days. Young invited guests to Sorrento, where he rented a three-storey Villa Astor by the sea with colorful types. Her rent for a week obidetsya about 175 thousand dollars. And this without considering party.
The first night they had a democratic dinner outside on the terrace of the restaurant right on the beach. Guests in a relaxed atmosphere, had fun, joked and congratulated the young.
The second day was mainly Regina and Vlad appeared in the images of the bride and groom. The morning TV presenter admitted that she is very worried that things had gone as they planned. Neither Regina nor Vlad are not going to share a wedding photo and said ” no ” to guests. Still, a few shots hit the net. Including the first picture of Regina as it is in the morning getting ready for the ceremony.
“The design of the wedding in Italian style, decorations, flowers. Could I, a girl from Podolsk to dream about it? Could namechtali!.But the tension to the max before the most important day this year. Everything went perfectly as in the romantic Comedy” — written by Regina todorenko.
For the ceremony, which was held in the courtyard of the Villa, Todorenko chose delicate white fitted dress with a neckline, shoulders covered the original Cape. Regina on the hair is not long mudila: first she collected the hair in a ponytail, and during the informal part just had my hair done.
The bride to the sounds of Mendelssohn’s March to the groom touching the father failed, the path strewn with rose petals. Vlad, in a white coat, visibly upset, although the couple officially got married back in October of last year and raising six sons.
During the re-painting of the ceremony the couple exchanged vows. Regina tried to defuse the situation with jokes, but in the end it brought tears of emotion among the guests. Todorenko no secret that some friends urged her not to associate with Vlad because of his reputation. But she admitted that she made the right choice and not regret it.
“I promise to always be there for you in every sense of those words. To support, to help. Try to hear you, or just to listen. To share your interests and Hobbies. Of course, I promise to love you and our children!”, answered Vlad Topalov.
Young was trying to arrange a wedding without a officialdom, that all was fun and interesting. Regina Vlad was very surprised custom wedding dance. First, they moved close slow dance with a hug, and then gave a cheeky disco song ed Sheeran the Shape of You.
For the wedding of celebrity couple invited only the closest friends and relatives. Among them was TV presenter Les nikitiuk, a colleague Regina for the show “heads and Tails”. It is possible that soon there will be another star of the wedding — after all, the Forest that had recently broken up with her boyfriend, lucky to catch the bride’s bouquet.
“What could it be?”, — playfully asked followers Lesya, boasting a bouquet, and said that she was the 17th.
Regina and she complained that in the confusion no time to buy everything you need for the celebration.
