“Tour de France” will be postponed because of the pandemic coronavirus
April 15, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
The most famous and prestigious Bicycle race of the world, carried out over a hundred years in France – “Tour de France” will be postponed for an indefinite period in connection with the pandemic coronavirus COVID-19, the BBC reports.
The Grand tour was to be held from 27 June to 19 July, however, due to the extension of the ban on holding mass events in France until mid July, its start will be delayed.
Last year’s winner of the “Tour de France” became the Colombian cyclist Ineos Egan Bernal.
Previously, because of the pandemic COVID-19 indefinitely postponed the Cycling race “Giro d’italia”.