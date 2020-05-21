Tour of the Getty Museum and English for journalists: how to spend a weekend in Los Angeles (may 22-24)
What: Courses on machine learning
When: Friday-Sunday, 22-24 may
Where: Online
Read more: the Rapid pace of innovation in artificial intelligence (AI) are creating huge opportunities to transform entire industries and our very existence. After completing this course you will get practical understanding of the concepts of machine learning.
Among other things — master the fundamental concepts of machine learning will be able to use the popular machine learning libraries such as SciPy, ScikitLearn, Keras, PyTorch and Tensorflow applied for solving of industrial problems: object recognition, image processing and video, text Analytics, natural language processing, recommendation systems and others.
Cost: Free
What: an Online tour of the Getty Museum
When: Friday-Sunday, 22-24 may
Where: Online
Read more: this California art Museum, you can find European art from the eighth century to the present day. Take a tour on Street View to discover a huge collection of paintings, drawings, sculptures, manuscripts and photographs.
Cost: Free
What: a Course of English grammar
When: Friday-Sunday, 22-24 may
Where: Online
Read more: the Purpose of this course is formation of future translators understanding of the language as a system of elements that are interrelated and form a certain unity and integrity. Because without an awareness of the regularities of the language system and the peculiarities of grammatical structures it is impossible to master translation skills.
The course can be relevant for students of humanitarian faculties of foreign languages, and also for teachers, whose professional activity is connected with language.
In addition, the course can be useful for self-study English.
Cost: Free
What: Online-stream “swimming Pool sea otters”
When: Friday-Sunday, 22-24 may
Where: Online
Read more: sea Otters or sea otters love to play, to rest in buckets with ice or just doze off. The caretakers feed them four times a day, often hiding food in toys to mimic prey foods in the wild. To watch the online stream at the link. Part of the video broadcast is available here.
Cost: Free
What: Online course for promotion in Instagram
When: Friday-Sunday, 22-24 may
Where: Online
Read more: Say, for starters you should always say something interesting to catch the attention of viewers and entice them to look further. Remember this idea — it will come in handy when promoting their services in Instagtam. The course will be useful to you if you are: manufacturer of furniture, interior items or utensils, photographer or artist; do your own hands something beautiful and would like to sell it, are travel notes of a traveler; want to be a blogger; have a local business (nail salon, Barber shop, Studio visage); teach and counsel people; want to create a thematic community.
Cost: Free
What: Online broadcast “African penguins”
When: Friday-Sunday, 22-24 may
Where: Online
Read more: Energetic and inquisitive penguins frolic and happy to eat from the hands of the Rangers. Sometimes they throw the fish into the water and the birds diving for prey, and showed feats of underwater acrobatics. To watch the online stream at the link.
Cost: Free
What: Online course “How to create a personal blog”
When: Friday-Sunday, 22-24 may
Where: Online
More info: This is a free video course on the basics of working with the world’s most popular platform for creating blogs is WordPress. Even without knowing anything about HTML, after completing this course you will be able to create your own blog which isn’t just a page in LJ, and an independent website.
Cost: Free
What: Online course “the Science of sleep”
When: Friday-Sunday, 22-24 may
Where: Online
Read more: Sleep is one of the most important processes in the human body. In the dream cleaning of neurons, and the rate of excretion of the waste is increased by half. Its absence or overabundance of strong effects on behavior, mood and health of any living creature. Today, the science in this area is rapidly developing, have methods of in vivo monitoring of the condition during sleep. Is it possible to fully deprive a person of sleep? Where there is maximum change in its lack? Does sleep only on the brain activity or its violation can affect the whole body? All in a hurry to learn in this course.
Cost: Free
What: the Course “Economics for everyone”
When: Friday-Sunday, 22-24 may
Where: Online
More info: Although Alfred Nobel and ordered not to give the award for achievements in the economy, since 1969, this award exists. Now the whole world lives according to its laws, and most of us think we know about Economics, everything. Because we have our own economic experience, we, our relatives and our friends study, work, receive a salary or other income, we buy something, we see the exchange rates, we hear on the state budget and so on.
This course will introduce you to the economy again as an interesting, ambiguous and sometimes paradoxical science. This knowledge is necessary for everyone — from government officials to entrepreneurs, from students to retirees.
Sign up for the course through the link.
Cost: Free
What: English language Course for journalists
When: Friday-Sunday, 22-24 may
Where: Online
More info: This course is designed for non-native English speakers who are interested in developing the skills necessary for a career in modern journalism.
The course will consider print and digital media through readings and video lectures that will help to expand the vocabulary of students, to improve their skills in reading, research, preparation of local and world news.
Cost: Free
Dear readers! Please note that in the epidemic of the coronavirus, some activities may be cancelled or rescheduled for other dates. So before attending we recommend you to check the information on the website of the organizer.
We have gathered for you many interesting activities online:
- we offer you to visit one of the 11 virtual tours of new York.
- if you’ve been wanting to visit the best museums and theatres, it is now not leaving the house, do it — just follow this link.
- get free access to online courses, universities in USA here.
- how to spend two weeks at home during the quarantine, see this publication.
- here is 50 free courses on a variety of topics
- by clicking on the link, you will be able to visit the most famous castles of Europe
- dozens of free resources to show the isolation we have collected here.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the websites of the organizers of the details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13338
[name] => Culture
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => kultura-afisha
)
Culture
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 15245
[name] => online
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => onlajn
)
online
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 15680
[name] => course
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => kurs
)
course
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 25664
[name] => weekend in Los Angeles
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => vyxodnye-v-los-andzhelese
)
weekend in L. АнджелесеFacebookVkontakte
bookmark