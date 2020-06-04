Tour of the Musee d’orsay and grammar of English: how to spend a weekend in new York city (June 5-7)
What: Virtual tour of Prospect mountain
When: Friday-Sunday, 5-7 June
Where: Online
Read more: Incredible, but today you can even conquer a mountain peak, without leaving the walls of your home! For this you only need to go to the virtual tour, saving gasoline and your own strength.
To go on an unforgettable journey, click here.
Cost: Free
What: an Online visit to the Museum of Pergamo
When: Friday-Sunday, 5-7 June
Where: Online
Read more: As one of the largest museums in Germany, the Pergamon Museum has much to offer, even if you can’t be there physically. This historical Museum is home to many ancient artifacts, including the Ishtar Gate of Babylon and, of course, the Pergamon altar.
Cost: Free
What: Virtual tour of the Musee d’orsay
When: Friday-Sunday, 5-7 June
Where: Online
Read more: You can virtually take a stroll through this popular gallery, which holds dozens of famous works by French artists who worked and lived in the period from 1848 to 1914. Meet Monet, Cezanne, Gauguin and others.
Cost: Free
What: Online course “basics of Python programming”
When: Friday-Sunday, 5-7 June
Where: Online
More info: This course will introduce the basics of Python 3, including conditional execution and iteration as control structures, strings and lists as data structures. You will program the turtle on the screen to draw pretty pictures. You will also learn how to paint reference chart. The course will cover chapters 1-9 of the textbook “programming Python”, which is the accompanying text, optional, and free, for this course.
Cost: Free
What: a Course of English grammar
When: Friday-Sunday, 5-7 June
Where: Online
Read more: the Purpose of this course is the formation of future translators understanding of the language as a system of elements that are interrelated and form a certain unity and integrity. Because without an awareness of the regularities of the language system and the peculiarities of grammatical structures mastering translation skills.
The course can be relevant for students of humanitarian faculties, faculty of foreign languages and for teachers, whose professional activity is connected with language.
In addition, the course may be relevant in the self-study.
Cost: Free
What: an Online tour of Letchworth Park
When: Friday-Sunday, 5-7 June
Where: Online
More info: In this beautiful Park there are three large waterfalls on the river Genessee and as many as 50 waterfalls on the tributaries that flow into it. Here you can walk the various Hiking trails. There is also a canyon that can be explored online. The Park is huge, so being able to walk on it virtual will be appreciated by those who do not really like to walk a lot or do not have this capability.
To go on this virtual tour, click here.
Cost: Free
What: Online course “Fundamentals of business communication”
When: Friday-Sunday, 5-7 June
Where: Online
More info: the Course will be useful to anyone involved in business communications. Consistently passing course modules, you will learn methods for successful communication. Practical tasks are integrated into video fragments, and tests to verify their knowledge and to consolidate the new material.
Cost: Free
What: Online broadcast of “the Coral reef”
When: Friday-Sunday, 5-7 June
Where: Online
Read more: Motley bustle hurry of the inhabitants of the reefs. Among the scurrying to and fro of fish can be found painted unicorns, Cortez rainbow wrasses and many other species. To watch the online stream at the link.
Cost: Free
What: an Online course about the brain
When: Friday-Sunday, 5-7 June
Where: Online
Read more: Brain we need to think, to remember, to experience emotions. And he controls the whole body: breathing, circulation, digestion, with many different glands. The brain controls sleep processes information from the senses, sends commands to the muscles.
This course is devoted to the structure of the Central nervous system of the person and the work of its departments. He talks about the different structures of the brain and spinal cord, their basic functions (excitation and inhibition, biological needs, different types of movements), the higher nervous activity (decision making, thinking, recognition of complex sensory images).
Cost: Free
What: an Online course about climate change
When: Friday-Sunday, 5-7 June
Where: Online
Read more: In the entire history of the Earth’s climate has changed many times. For example, the alternating periods of warming and cooling affect the trajectory of the rotation of the Earth around the Sun and the tilt of earth’s axis. And since the beginning of the XX century, scientists have observed an increase in the average temperature of the earth’s surface and relate it to the human impact on the planet.
On this course you will learn what is happening on the planet now and what to expect from future climate. As the climate is changing in the modern era? What happens if the Arctic melts? Who is to blame for global warming? To these and other questions will find answers in the course “climate Change”.
Cost: Free
Dear readers! Please note that in the epidemic of the coronavirus, some activities may be cancelled or rescheduled for other dates. Therefore, before you visit suggest you to check information on the website of the organizer.
But we have gathered for you many interesting activities online:
- you can go to one of the 11 virtual tours of new York.
- if you’ve been wanting to visit the best museums and theatres, you can now do this from the comfort of home, just follow this link.
- to access free online courses universities USA, click here.
- how to spend two weeks at home during the quarantine, see this publication.
- and here collected 50 free courses on a variety of topics;
- by clicking on the link, you will be able to visit the most famous castles in Europe;
- Dozens of free resources to show the isolation we have collected here.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13338
[name] => Culture
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => kultura-afisha
)
Culture
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13344
[name] => new York
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => nyu-jork
)
New York
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 15245
[name] => online
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => onlajn
)
online
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 15680
[name] => course
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => kurs
)
course
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 19078
[name] => weekend in new York
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => vyxodnye-v-nyu-jorke
)
weekend in new ЙоркеFacebookVkontakte
bookmark