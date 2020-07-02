Tour of Venice and English for business: how to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area (July 3-5)
What: Course “project Management”
When: Friday-Sunday, July 3-5, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: the Conditions of the XXI century, which today have to do business and to solve various tasks, are highly variable. In order to meet them we have to find new ways and solutions to challenges and problems. To the most popular and effective tools for achieving objectives is the project approach. This leads to the relevance of project management in our days.
In its activities, the project management applied by companies engaged in the spheres of small, medium and large businesses, Federal organizations and even investment corporations, authorities and state-owned enterprises.
In this course you will learn:
- What is project and project management;
- Why do I need project management;
- Who is the head of the project;
- How to learn how to manage projects and much more.
Activate your PRO membership to take the course more effectively.
Cost: free
What: an Online tour of the Sainte-Chapelle in Paris
When: Friday-Sunday, July 3-5, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: the Holy chapel (Sainte-Chapelle, FR. Sainte Chapelle) — Gothic chapel in the former Royal Palace on the île de La Cité in Paris. Built by Louis the saints in 1242-1248 years. Has the most complete ensemble of stained glass XIII century, is considered one of the most beautiful Gothic churches of small size. It was conceived not only as a place of turning to God, but also as a repository of relics, produced by the crusaders in Constantinople.
The decoration of the Sainte-Chapelle is striking in its elegance and richness. Go on a virtual journey to see it in person.
Cost: free
What: English for journalists
When: Friday-Sunday, July 3-5, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: This course at the University of Pennsylvania was established with the support of the State Bureau of the Department of education and cultural relations of the United States and Office of the English language. It is designed for non-native English speakers who are interested in developing the skills necessary for a career in modern journalism.
In the study course you will consider print and digital media through readings and lectures, expand vocabulary and improve reading skills, conduct research, develop local and world news.
Start learning right now.
Cost: free
What: the Catacombs of Kom El Shoqafa in Egypt
When: Friday-Sunday, July 3-5, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more:the Underground catacombs of Kom El Shoqafa in the South-Western outskirts of Alexandria represent the largest Roman cemetery in the city. The structure of I and II centuries BC, was discovered in 1900 with the development of a stone quarry. Originally the catacombs were intended for one family, but they subsequently rebuilt, extended.
Take a stroll through the corridors of the old cemetery from the comfort of home.
Cost: free
What: Course “entertaining geometry”
When: Friday-Sunday, July 3-5, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: This course is a familiarity with the elementary topics of school geometry. What axiom different from a theorem? How geometry explains the basic concepts of point, ray, line segment? After completing the course the pupils and their parents will understand the basics of this discipline, learn not to confuse the different theoretical facts and, most importantly, not be afraid of geometry.
The course will be useful to students in grades 6-8, their parents, teachers and leading math circles.
Cost: free
What: Virtual tour of Venice
When: Friday-Sunday, July 3-5, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Venice is an amazing city that attracts millions of tourists annually from around the world. It is famous for its canals and numerous bridges, gondoliers and carnival celebrations, architectural monuments and rich collections of works of art.
Now Venice is closed for tourists. However, nobody cancelled the tour! So don’t miss the opportunity to stroll through one of the most romantic cities on the planet, he has not yet gone under water (they say that very soon it can happen).
Cost: free
What: an Online tour of Buckingham Palace in the UK
When: Friday-Sunday, July 3-5, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: As in a real visit to Buckingham Palace, the online tours are available to the public only some part of it. Google Arts&Culture has developed a detailed virtual tour of Buckingham Palace and State Rooms with dozens of beautiful dresses from famous designers. Initially, the reception was held during London fashion week in 2018, and now it’s available for you.
To visit the online tour available on the link.
Cost: free
What: a Virtual visit to Sydney harbour
When: Friday-Sunday, July 3-5, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Sydney harbour (Sydney Harbour) – body of water of natural origin in Australia, attracting tourists with its unique beauty. The harbour extends for 240 km along the coastline and 54 sq. m. in the water, creating an amazing landscape: blue sea, clouds floating across the clear sky, ferries, steadily moving through the waves.
On its territory there are the sights of Sydney, which have become calling cards of Australia: the Harbour Bridge and the Sydney Opera house, admired its uniqueness and beauty, as Australians and tourists from around the world.
Breathtaking views of Sydney harbour offers here.
Cost: free
What: Free business courses from iDEA
When: Friday-Sunday, July 3-5, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Award “Inspiring digital enterprise”, known as iDEA, is an international program that helps free everyone to develop skills in digital technologies, entrepreneurship and employment.
You choose a series of online tasks, making learn how to achieve career growth, discover new opportunities and stand out from the crowd. Start learning online at any convenient for you time!
Cost: free
What: English for business
When: Friday-Sunday, July 3-5, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: This course is designed for those who speaks English poorly, but is interested in learning more about global business Economics.
During training you will learn topics that are useful for success in the international market, learn business English through authentic readings and video lectures, as well as enrich your vocabulary business vocabulary.
Cost: free
Dear readers! Please note that in the epidemic of the coronavirus, some activities may be cancelled or rescheduled for other dates. Therefore, before you visit suggest you to check information on the website of the organizer.
But we have gathered for you many interesting activities online:
- you can go to one of the 11 virtual tours of new York.
- if you’ve been wanting to visit the best museums and theatres, you can now do this from the comfort of home, just follow this link.
- to access free online courses universities USA, click here.
- how to spend two weeks at home during the quarantine, see this publication.
- and here collected 50 free courses on a variety of topics;
- by clicking on the link, you will be able to visit the most famous castles in Europe;
- Dozens of free resources to show the isolation we have collected here.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13338
[name] => Culture
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => kultura-afisha
)
Culture
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 23007
[name] => weekend in San Francisco
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => vyxodnye-v-san-francisko
)
a weekend in San ФранцискоFacebookVkontakte
bookmark