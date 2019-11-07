Tourist got eaten by a shark in the stomach of the predator found a hand with a wedding ring
44-year-old tourist from Scotland went missing during a holiday on the island of reunion in the Indian ocean. According to the wife, on Saturday, 2 November, he alone went to swim and never returned. They’ve organized a search operation, involving ships, helicopters, divers and dogs, but the man was not found.
Four days later, was killed a three-meter tiger shark that was swimming near popular beaches, posing a threat to others. According to the Sun, in the stomach of the predator was discovered by male hand with a wedding ring. Formally the local authorities intend to conduct DNA analysis, but the wife of the missing Scot had already identified the decoration of the spouse.
In recent years, cases of attacks by sharks on humans off the coast of reunion island increased. The President of France Emmanuel macron during a visit to the island, which is a French overseas territory, said last month that the government is doing everything possible to cope with the “shark crisis”. Many local beaches are closed to swimmers and surfers, but the bans are often ignored.
Tiger shark in tropical waters is the most dangerous to human form.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter