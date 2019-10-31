Tourist “pregnant” for the sake of saving
Australian tourist pretended to be pregnant, to save on Luggage. The girl tried to Board with a fake belly. There she hid things that don’t fit in hand Luggage, according to BAGNET, referring to Experttur.com.
The girl tried to hide at itself not only clothes, but electronics, particularly laptop and charger.
According to tourists, flight attendants saw her slip the belly when she accidentally dropped the ticket and bent over to pick it up.