Tourists at airports of Georgia will give the wine
In Georgia, where the President of Russia Vladimir Putin has banned Russian airlines flights resume a good tradition to meet in the airports of tourists wine.
As reported by “Georgia online”, the national tourism administration is planning to hand over to guests 300 thousand bottles of branded gift wine, and has already announced a tender for purchase of dry wine varietal composition: Saperavi without preservatives. The bottles are olive green and in special packaging for transportation.
It is reported that the winning bidder will have to supply products to airports of Kutaisi, Batumi and Tbilisi. It is known that a campaign for the distribution of wine will be held in Georgian airports for the sixth time. The last time the action took place in December 2016.
As previously reported “FACTS” to support Georgia called the fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, inviting the government and the Ministry of infrastructure to provide during this period, discounts on air navigation and airport fees for flights to Ukraine — Georgia — Ukraine and airlines to reduce ticket prices.
