Tourists booked accommodation and found there was a hidden camera
Three tourists from Malaysia faced an unpleasant situation during a vacation in Portugal. They found a hidden camera in a bathroom in a rented apartment. About his story they told in the social network, reports .
Women booked accommodation in Porto and then moved in to the apartment. One of the tourists decided to take a shower, but noticed that the outlet in the bathroom is strange. She shined a flashlight and discovered the hidden camera. The traveler got scared and called the police.
Then the tourists have decided to move out of the apartment and find a hotel. The police arrived, they handed the keys and showed the camera.
“We gathered our belongings, handed the keys of the apartment to the police. When we got to the hotel, it was five in the morning. When we left, the owner did not dare to look us in the eye. I think he was guilty. Before leaving we saw the police smoke with the owner. I feel that they will not take any action,” explained one of the women travelers.
The next morning the tourists have also contacted the tourist police and told them what happened.
In turn, commented on the situation service Booking.com through which travellers have booked accommodation. They said that the owner banned and will not be able to place an ad. In addition, the service promised to tourists, to investigate the situation and reimburse them the expenses incurred on booking.