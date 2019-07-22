Tourists fined € 950 for a coffee on the waterfront

Venice police arrested and fined two German tourists. They were making coffee on the stairs of the Rialto bridge — one of the main attractions of the city, reports NewsOboz.org with reference to Gazeta.ua.

A couple aged 32 and 35 years, was fined 950 for the preparation of coffee in a gas burner for traveling. After paying the fine, they were asked to leave the city, according bild.de.

Venice banned picnics in certain areas and not allowed to go shirtless in public.

“Venice should be respected. Rude people who come here and do what I want, should understand that. Thanks to the local police, they will be fined and suspended,” — said the mayor of Venice Luigi Brugnaro.

In a nature reserve South Africa an elephant was chasing the jeep excursion with tourists. The driver fled from the animal reverse, and passengers shot the video.