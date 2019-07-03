Tourists in a panic: Italy woke up to the Stromboli volcano (photo, video)
On the Italian island of Stromboli, located in the Tyrrhenian sea near Sicily, active volcano, which caused panic among tourists. It is reported by Telegram channel “Before anyone else. Well, almost”. We will remind, at the end of may in Sicily the eruption of Europe’s largest volcano Etna.
According to the Agency ANSA, on the slopes of the volcano on Stromboli lava flows. Tourists are told that he heard a powerful explosion, then saw a column of ash, then struck the island, “hail of stones”.
In addition, it produces a large amount of black thick smoke and throws hot stones. Tourists, fearing the eruption, are trying to escape the water.
Later, the Italian news Agency ANSA reported that one tourist died because of a volcanic eruption on the island of Stromboli. Another tourist, who was on the slope of the volcano, suffered. About the nationality of the tourists is still unknown.
As reported by “FACTS”, at the end of June on the Kuril Islands volcano awoke Raikoke. And in March, Kamchatka (Russia) eruption of Shiveluch volcano — he threw a column of ash to a height of 4.5 km above sea level.
