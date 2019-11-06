Tourists in danger: a century ago the sunken barge slips in Niagara falls
Sunk in 1918 gruntuetsya barge (aka the barge, or pontoon) has moved and is very close to Niagara falls canadian side. About it writes BBC.
101 years ago, a barge broke away from a tow a mile upstream from the falls on the Niagara river. When it happened, aboard the Gustav Limberg and James Harris immediately realized that they were heading to the waterfall.
They decided to open the hatches on the bottom of the vessel to fill the bilge with water and make it heavier, they also managed to steer the barge on the rocks, where she stuck, having spent more than a century, 500 metres from the cliff.
The sailors were rescued the next morning.
At the end of October 2019 to the area was struck by a powerful storm with the strongest winds and rain.
For the first time in a century, the barge moved, and again went to the side of the waterfall, moving for 50 meters until it ran into the pitfalls and don’t get stuck.
David Adames, head of the national Park of Niagara in Ontario, says his staff are closely monitoring the barge and I think that can stay at the new place for a long period.
If the barge still eventually slide into the waterfall, it is unlikely that anything will remain after a century it was thoroughly rusted.
In the storm the barge turned over on its side, and the rapid flow of the river can again carry it with stones. But that may not happen.
The problem is that on the lake, which flows into a waterfall, is usually a lot of tourists on pleasure boats. Authorities say they will warn everyone, if you notice that the barge again approaching the waterfall.