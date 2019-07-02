Tourists invaded the North of Chile in anticipation of the solar Eclipse
PHOTO : “the World 24” / Tatiana Konstantinova,
LATIN AMERICA
In Northern Chile – an unprecedented influx of tourists. This is the best place to be seen a total solar Eclipse, transmits television channel “MIR 24”.
The clock on the scoreboard counting down the minutes to the Eclipse, which will begin at 22:23 Moscow time. People are prepared buy special glasses, study the instructions that they are given right at the exit of the airport.
The Eclipse will last four and a half minutes. The next time this phenomenon will only happen in 18 years.
“I look forward to a solar Eclipse. Came. In Chile I first. Here is one of the best observatories in the world, this country unites us with heaven,” said Nacho Canvas, British astronomer.
Partial solar Eclipse can be seen on the territory of Russia, and fully only in the Western hemisphere.