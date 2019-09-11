Tourists trapped on a waterfall in California, they were rescued thanks to message in a bottle
Three people from California fell into the trap of the waterfall on the tributary of the Arroyo SECO, they managed to escape only thanks to the letter in the bottle, where they asked to rescue them. About it writes The Washington Post.
Curtis Whitson, his girlfriend and 13-year-old son were on an isolated stretch of a tributary of Arroyo SECO in California. They reached the most difficult part of his four-day swimming and are trapped on top of a raging 40-foot (a little more than 12 m) waterfall.
The rope that was supposed to be fixed in the upper part of the rock — the only safe way down was absent. It was not possible to get out.
To slippery stone wall was attached a strong rope, when Whitson made the same journey seven years ago. While he carefully descended the slope of the waterfall for 15 minutes and continued their journey.
Whitson thought that the strong spring rains likely washed away the rope. Another way to safely descend was not. He had another rope in the camping gear, but the water was too high and the current was too fast to try to take the rope and go down.
The victims know where they were, but also knew that it may take several days before a search team go in search.
Cellular at the place where everyone was stuck, was not there, Whitson knew that he should urgently come up with a rescue plan.
Whitson looked at my lime green water bottle Nalgene, and he suddenly had an idea: he scratched “HELP!” On each side of the bottle and wrote a note asking for help on a piece of paper, wrote the date and their location — and then put her in. He threw the bottle in the waterfall and silently asked the universe to someone found her downstream.
“We did everything we could,’ said Whitson. his girlfriend Kristal Ramirez and son hunter Witsanu, after he threw a bottle into the water. — Now you only have to wait.”
It is noteworthy that for a long time they did not have to wait.
They also managed to climb a bit up the stream and spread the word SOS with stones
Then they climbed into their sleeping bags. Around midnight they woke up to the voice from the speaker:
“This is search team -you’ve found it! Stay where you are and we will be back to pick you up tomorrow morning”.
Whitson realized that his message in a bottle was discovered a few hours after he threw it into the water.
“It amazes me how perfectly it all came together, he said. — What are the odds?”
Witsanu 44 years, he was a self-employed repairman of Windows and doors from Morro Bay (CA), appeared on the 13th of June with his son and girlfriend, 34-year-old bartender. They wanted to see the incredible beauty of the Arroyo SECO — a 40-mile (64 km) tributary of the Salinas river in Central California.
“It is a Paradise off the beaten road is a great place to go sailing and get away from the crowd, he said. We are all looking forward to camping”.
The first night of the vacation they spent at a fire, grilled a steak and was happy. The last thing any of them expected is that they will be trapped.
On the third day, when the travelers realized that they can’t climb down the wall to continue his journey, Whitson original cut out “We need help!” to stick his pocket knife and threw it into the water. When he noticed that the stick spinning in the water but not swim, he decided to try again, using your water bottle.
“He asked me if I have something to write and I remembered that I brought a pen and a sheet to keep score in games,” said Ramirez.
On a sheet of paper of Whitson wrote the date as well: “We’re stuck on the waterfall. We need your help. Please.” This time everything was perfect, the bottle fell into the water and then disappeared through a narrow passage.
“It was a sad realization that our trip is over and we need help,’ said Whitson. Every inch down this river led us to the place where we got stuck.”
“It was a little scary, — said hunter. — For the whole journey we did not see a single soul”
Ramirez was glad that they tell their friends where they are going.
“I knew that our friends will call someone at some point, when we don’t turn up, she said. But I was worried about how much time it would take to find us.”
Later, they learned that about a quarter of a mile (about 0.5 km) downstream two explorers immediately noticed the bright green bottle, read the note and went to the camp of Arroyo SECO to notify the Manager Cindy Barbour, you need to call search-and-rescue team.
“They told me that he had found the bottle,” said Barbour.
Although the rescue operation quickly became too dark, a helicopter pilot, California Highway Patrol Todd Breton decided to start the search with his team.
Using night vision goggles and infrared technology to detect heat from a fire, they were able to detect sastrawan travelers.
“We were asleep when suddenly I heard a helicopter directly above us,” said Ramirez.
They jumped up and down. They hugged and cried.
The next morning at 10:00 a.m. the second helicopter arrived the crew of the California Highway Patrol to raise each of them in a safe place.
“As you can imagine, they were very happy to see us,” said the pilot, Joe Kingman.
He added that in 23 years of saving people he first heard about saving the e-mail in the bottle.
“A lot of the puzzles formed as it is necessary for these people,” said Kingman.
About a week after their rescue Ramirez bought her boyfriend a gift: a new water bottle. And inside hid a love note, and she is sure that guy will find her