Tournament 239 UFC fighter knocked out former champion, breaking that jaw (video)

| July 8, 2019 | Sport | No Comments

На турнире UFC 239 боец нокаутировал экс-чемпиона, сломав тому челюсть (видео)

На турнире UFC 239 боец нокаутировал экс-чемпиона, сломав тому челюсть (видео)

Luke Rokhold
Yesterday in Las Vegas hosted the tournament UFC 239. Basically, Karda Yan Blachowicz nicknamed “the Polish hammer” hard knocked out former Middleweight champion Luke Rokhold.

The knockout happened in the second round. After the battle, the doctors diagnosed Rokhold a broken jaw.

