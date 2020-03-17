Tournament “Grand slam” – Roland-Garros transferred
The French tennis Federation (FTF) decided to migrate only in the clay season tournament “Grand slam” – “Roland Garros” in connection with the pandemic coronavirus, according to the official site of Roland-Garros.
New dates of the tournament: September 20 – October 4.
“We have made the difficult but brave decision in this unprecedented situation, which has changed dramatically over the last week. We act responsibly and must act together to fight for universal health and safety”, – said the President of FTF, Bernard Giudicelli.
Originally the tournament was scheduled from 25 may to 7 June. Current winners of the tournament are the second racket of the world Spaniard Rafael Nadal and the first racket of the world Ashleigh Barty of Australia.
Previously, the WTA announced the extension of the abolition of all competition until may 2nd. Also all activities under its auspices cancelled ITF and ATP.