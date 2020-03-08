Tours, dance, massage: 8 of the most unexpected services of airlines
To make the journey comfortable and memorable, some carriers arrange for travellers awaiting a connecting flight, city tours, and on Board passengers are tired doing massage. And this is not the most surprising, according to RBC.
Every day in the world committed thousands of flights. In flights longer than 4 hours, the time passes slowly, sleep it turns out not all and casual companions do not always share the interests and desires of each other. How can that be? For example, you can choose the neighbor to account in Facebook, to enjoy some Hawaiian dances performed by flight attendants or watch a movie festival. It is important to know who to book a ticket.
A neighbor from Facebook
Flying solo is always a lottery. You never know who will sit next to you. While bad companion can spoil not only mood, but also the travel experience. To prevent such a scenario, Dutch airline KLM Royal Dutch Airlines offers pre-selected neighbors. In 2012, she launched Meet and Seat, allowing Internet users to find on Board an interesting fellow travelers and book tickets for nearby locations. This can be done in the section “My trip” when you check in. If you log on to the website of the company through the account of Facebook or LinkedIn, you will get access to profiles of other passengers of the flight and see their chosen chair. To change the location only if before departure remains less than an hour.
Excursion while docked
A connecting flight takes more than 5 hours? Take your time — take a tour around the city. For transit passengers, some airlines conduct fascinating tours, which occupies 2,5 hours. You can sign up directly at the airport no later than one hour before or in advance on the airline’s website. Singapore Airlines offers two free tour of Singapore day “Heritage” and evening “city Lights”. Passengers of Turkish Airlines in Istanbul showing the Hagia Sophia, the Blue mosque, the palaces of Dolmabahce and Topkapi. Carrier Qatar Airways is organizing interesting tours for an additional fee. For example, for $20 you will be taken to the four main attractions of Doha heritage village, the island, the “Pearl of Qatar”, the Souq Waqif and Museum of Islamic art.
Side nanny
Traveling with a small child, you can ask the flight attendant to sit with the baby, if you need to go. This is a standard service. The national airline of the UAE went on. Since September 2013, Etihad Airways provides passengers with free long-haul flights “flying nannies”. Girls in bright orange aprons feed and entertain the kids on Board. In their Arsenal there is face painting, colored paper for origami, puppet theatre, children’s films, books and Board games. Nannies are trained in English Norrlandska College specializing in the education of children of preschool age. Training courses are only those flight attendants who have worked at Etihad Airways for at least six months and successfully passed the interview.
Hawaiian dance in bikinis
VietJet Air staff figured out how to entertain passengers. Instead of the usual forms of Vietnamese flight attendants were dressed in red and yellow bikini. They are responsible not only for flight safety in the middle of the way the girls perform a three-minute hula passengers and handed out Teddy bears. However, that’s not true at all, and only special flights: the show, VietJet Air had to pay some large fines. Despite this, daring PR stunts helped General Director Nguyen thi Phuong Thao become the country’s first female billionaire. By the way, to see the Asian conductor in a bikini, do not have to book a ticket to Vietnam. Instead, you can look through the annual calendar VietJet Air.
The shoutbox on Board
Cute stranger out of the relegation zone sitting far from you? Or family members were seated in different parts of the plane? American airlines, Virgin America and Alaska Airlines have taken care of the customers who want to stay in touch with other fellow travelers. They have developed a system exchange free messages, allows passengers on the same flight to correspond directly during the flight. You can communicate both personally and in a group chat. To do this, simply connect to the plane’s wifi and open the browser on your smartphone. By the way, through this network you can send not only text message. Want to attract the attention of any man — treat him with something tasty. Order through a system of food or beverage and select the location where you want to deliver the treat.
Massage voucher
Another unusual and pleasant service — massage of hands, feet and neck. It is available to all passengers for economy class on short-haul flights of Air Malta. And it is absolutely free. While massage therapists work, travelers listen to relaxing music. Service Spa Sky appeared in 2015 through the partnership of the airline with the local Spa Myoka Spas brand. In addition to massage, all passengers receive beauty samples and vouchers for visiting salons for €20. According to managers, the service aims to improve the quality of service and marks the beginning of a series of such experiments.
Fasten your seat belts, bring out the pillows
Flights in economy class can also be comfortable, according to employees of Air New Zealand. For those who want to get some sleep during a long journey, is the perfect solution. The airline offers to buy the three seats of the Skycouch. They are equipped with a special footrest, which transformirovalsya in bed. According to carrier, mini sofa is perfect not only for sleeping but also for children to play. Skycouch seats located in the front rows of economy class. For passengers who book three places, additional discount.
Film festival in flight
Passengers who are accustomed to control any situation, the carrier United Airlines in the early 2000s, were allowed to overhear the conversation between pilots and controllers. It was necessary to connect earphones to the backrest and to adjust the receiver 9 channel. Today the entertainment is much more interesting and safe: the passengers curatorial playlists Vevo, catalog of HBO documentaries and short films from the festival “Tribeca.”
ForumDaily previously wrote about the most incredible privileges from airlines:
- First class on the Emirates A380: the cost includes not just a shower, and full walk-in shower. You can also “freshen up” with the exclusive sets, Emirates Private Collection from Bvlgari.
- Singapore Airlines SilverKris Loung is like “home away from home”. The lounge features tastefully selected art pieces, individually designed cabins that allow you to work in privacy and comfort, and fine food and drink.
- The Shuttle Virgin Atlantic Upper Class: the car to the gate is one thing, but Virgin Atlantic to raise such a service to a new level, offering passengers premium ride to the airport and back. “You will enjoy the luxury of traveling top class from the moment we pick you up, to the moment we deliver you to your destination, — reads the statement of the airline. — No stress, no fuss.”
