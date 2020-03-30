Towel Bryant the last match of the legends was sold at auction
Towel Kobe Bryant with his last match for the “Los Angeles Lakers” was sold at auction, according to CNN.
Buyer laid out for lot 32 $ 720.
According to CNN, a towel bought a fan of “ozernikov” David Kohler, who collects things of the club. Fan intends to open a southern California Museum of their favorite team.
We will remind that last play Bryant in his iconic 20-year career was held on 13 April 2016, when he scored 60 points against the Utah jazz. Initially, one of the fans was removed from the shoulders of the players towel, when he left the pitch.
Basketball crashed 26 January in a helicopter crash, which was with his daughter and 7th passengers.