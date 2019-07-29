Toxic agent: the doctor told me about the strange disease Bulk
Doctor Anastasia Vasilyeva explained why it believes that the disease of the Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, who was jailed for 30 days, but was transferred from the detention center to the hospital with a diagnosis of “acute allergic reaction” can be associated with a “toxic agent”.
“In the hospital diagnosis Navalny has not said anything to the patient nor the relatives nor the lawyers, nor the us, and colleagues-physicians. But he said the Agency “Interfax”, and that is very strange. Diagnoses by a physician and the chief allergist-immunologist diverge. The first — hives, the second contact dermatitis. Us doctors and colleagues were not allowed to our patient, is very strange and nervous vyprovazhivaya quick, the hospital”writes physician on his page in social networks.
According to her, the intoxication of Alexei Navalny “is in direct and figurative sense” of the word.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Alexei Navalny was arrested for “calls go to the uncoordinated action against non-admission of independent candidates in the elections to the Moscow city Duma on 27 July”.
