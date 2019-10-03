Toxic fumes: researchers have found another possible cause of deaths due to vaping
As the Mayo clinic (Scottsdale, AZ), it is the “toxic chemical vapors”, and not oil, may be to blame for lung diseases related to vaping. About it writes USA Today.
The results, published in “Medical magazine of New England”, was based on a biopsy of the bodies of 17 people, including two deceased patients with confirmed or suspected cases of lung disease related vaping.
All patients were Smoking electronic cigarettes; 71% of them used marijuana oil or hemp.
Center for control and disease prevention reported that from April 2019 more than 805 people were diagnosed with lung damage associated with vaping. Fifteen deaths associated with the use of e-cigarettes, have been confirmed in 10 States.
Early symptoms of lung disease include cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, chest pain, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.
Despite the assumptions of some researchers that this may be due to accumulation in the lungs of fatty substances known as lipids, a study by the Mayo clinic showed that none of the cases had not detected any signs of lipoid pneumonia.
“Although we cannot dismiss the potential role of lipids, we saw nothing that could prove that this problem is caused by the accumulation of lipids in the lungs, said Dr. Brandon Larsen, a surgical pathologist from the Mayo Clinic and the study’s author, in a statement. Instead, it seems that this kind of direct chemical effect similar to that which can be seen when exposed to toxic chemical fumes, toxic gases and poisonous substances”.
Studies have also shown that products containing THC — the main psychoactive compound in marijuana — or other oil of cannabis, such as cannabidiol (CBD) may play a significant role in the development of diseases.
“This public health crisis, and many people are working desperately around the clock to find out what chemicals can cause,’ said Larsen. — Based on what we saw in our study, we suspect that in most cases we are talking about chemical pollutants, toxic by-products or other harmful substances in liquids for electronic cigarettes.”
In the report by the National center for health statistics (CDC) States that between 2014 and 2018, the percentage of people aged 18-24 who currently smoke cigarettes decreased from 16.7% to 7.8%, and the percentage of people in this age group who are currently using electronic cigarettes increased from 5.1% to 7.6%.
