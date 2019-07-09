Toxic Putin: a student fainted at the meeting with the Russian President (video)

Токсичный Путин: студентка потеряла сознание на встрече с российским президентом (видео)

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has a habit of being late even for meetings with world leaders, students of the Ural University was forced to wait 5 hours. From the building they were not released by the security forces. After a tiring seat one of the girls fainted directly during a call. Video at Twitter posted the blogger with the nickname “schaden”.

Putin asked to help the girl. “It’s okay, I think. And doctors look for,” he said.

The video of the meeting can be seen as the girl endure at the hands of the audience. Supposedly he had a girl from Kazakhstan.

We will remind, the President of the Russian Federation on 4 July missed the last meeting with Pope Francis for an hour. And it’s not the first time. In his first visit in November 2013, Putin arrived for a meeting with Francis at 50 minutes later than planned. And in June 2015, the Russian leader was late more than an hour.

But the talks in the Japanese Osaka between U.S. President Donald trump and the Russian leader Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit started without any delay.

