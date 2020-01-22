Toyota and Honda recall millions of cars: what happens
The two largest Japanese automakers, Toyota and Honda recall millions of vehicles because of safety issues, writes CNN.
January 21, Toyota said it will recall 3.4 million vehicles, 2.9 million of whom are in the United States due to potentially faulty equipment, designed to protect passengers during a crash.
Affected by the recall of the model in North America, Central America and South America include some Corolla car, Corolla, Matrix, Avalon, and Avalon, which were produced between 2010 and 2019.
In a separate announcement on the same day Honda said it is Recalling 2.7 million cars and 2.4 million in the United States and 300,000 in Canada. According to the automaker, some Honda, Acura, launched between 1996 and 2003, may have dysfunctional airbags by Takata, which could be made without “appropriate seals” required for proper operation.
The recall of Toyota cars
According to the company, Toyota cars recalled because they may be equipped with a faulty electronic control unit (ECU), which is designed to protect passengers during a crash.
It is assumed that this device communicates with the vehicle sensors and helps to deploy its airbags and belt tensioners that are part of a belt and is designed for tightening and retaining drivers during a collision and help reduce the risk of injury.
This week Toyota said that the ECU in these cars may not work properly due to some interference, which may prevent connection of the device sensors that “can cause an incomplete operation, or to the failure of the airbags and/or seat belt pretensioners”.
The company plans to notify all who will be affected opinion in the United States, by mid-March. Drivers are asked to check their vehicles to dealerships Toyota, where they can offer the new noise filter to help if necessary to eliminate problems with communication sensors.
The recall of Honda cars
Meanwhile, a review Honda — another headache of the Japanese manufacturer of airbags Takata.
Honda says that its latest issue is not related to large-scale scandal due pillows Takata, which involves malfunction, causing the airbags can explode, swell and even injure passengers in its detail. This problem has prompted the Japanese manufacturer of the airbags to declare bankruptcy and led to the largest-ever automotive recall involving tens of millions of machines.
According to this opinion, suffered 34 brands of cars from Ferrari (RACE) to Ford (F). According to the Australian government, the crisis has led to fatal consequences and is associated with at least 29 deaths and hundreds of injuries worldwide.
Honda also encourages car owners to make an inspection, although States that soon will not be able to help solve the problem. Due to the lack of “alternative parts”, according to the automaker, the company will not be able to start a free check or repair during the year.