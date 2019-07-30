Toyota C-HR turned into a 367-horsepower rally car

July 30, 2019
Toyota C-HR превратили в 367-сильный ралли-кар

The novelty was created by a team Cusco Racing.

The company’s specialists Cusco Racing has released a competitor to the Toyota Yaris, Mazda2 and Hyundai i20, the new “charged” crossover Toyota C-HR. The car received a new suspension, different diffs, roll cage and racing seat company Bride.

In motion rally car is the upgraded 2.0-liter engine TRD-8AR, working in conjunction with a 5-speed sequential gearbox Drenth. It should be noted that the performance of the unit at the moment are not reported, but this figure will exceed 293 HP

The new product is created according to the rules of the International automobile Federation (FIA) belongs to the class of AP4. The price rally Toyota C-HR is currently also not known.

