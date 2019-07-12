Toyota can equip the new GR Supra engine from the BMW M3

| July 12, 2019 | Techno | No Comments

Компания Toyota может оснастить новую GR Supra мотором от BMW M3

The Japanese company can equip its new unit from BMW.

Markus Flush, the new head of the M division of BMW is planning the delivery of the latest 6-celarevo motor S58 capacity 503 HP, which are equipped with models of the mark M3 and M4 2020 model year, the Japanese company Toyota for the “charged” version of the Supra GR.

However, it should be noted that in Japan, while official confirmation of this information was not given.

By the way, at the moment GR Supra is driven by a 3.0-liter 6-cylinder B58, which is the basis for Bavarian powerplant.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.