Тoyota denied the information about the new Land Cruiser
September 21, 2019 | Avto | No Comments|
The press service of the Russian representative office of Toyota company — OOO “Toyota Motor” has officially called the information on the timing of release of the new SUV Land Cruiser about.
In addition it has been denied the technical details of the next generation of models and its title.
Note that some time ago in the Network appeared information about the release of the successor to the SUV Land Cruiser 200.
It was reported that the novelty will receive the updated engine range and what model will replace the name at index “300”.