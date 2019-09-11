Toyota Fortuner is refreshing, there’s a new version
Brand Toyota will start sales of the refreshed Fortuner TRD Sportivo already on September 12. The model has undergone minor changes, and the refreshed styling has been seen on the brochures online.
Fortuner TRD Sportivo got the body kit Toyota Racing Development. It gave not only the sense of style, but also allowed us to obtain an upgraded grille. Even fog lights replaced with more “interesting”. Their shape emphasizes the youth of the model. The appearance of the Japanese did not stop there. Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportivo is equipped with a retuned suspension with higher degrees of Congress. Clearance reduced in favor of stability, and also noticed improved braking system. The default model is shod 18-e alloy wheels
Fortuner TRD Sportivo will get state of the art multimedia system with 7-inch touchscreen. Going to bunk in the salon premium speakers JBL. The seats and door cards will be black and Burgundy perforated leather. In the list of equipment now listed as camera circular review, emergency braking and adaptive cruise control.
The podkapotka Toyota Fortuner TRD takes a 2.8-liter turbo diesel unit. The petrol version will not. It may be noted, that other motor in the range will not appear. Works diesel engine plant in tandem with 6АКПП. Drive once complete.