Toyota GT86 engine Ferrari
We have already told you something about guys who put on the normal Toyota GT86 engine from Ferrari and worked her miracles. Given the fact that now we are offered another sports Toyota engine (and not only) from BMW, a collaboration with Ferrari, many would have liked more. But — it is what it is. The more the project with an Italian heart.
2016 at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas professional drifters Ryan Turk and Sean Hudspeth from Huddy Motorsports put loud V8 from the Ferrari 458 Italia in driveway Toyota GT86.
The results were quite impressive and was demonstrated this year at the Festival of speed at Goodwood.
By the way, in 2017 on set Turk broke the car. He was not injured and the vehicle was recovered and returned to the track at the same time refined suspension.