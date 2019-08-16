Toyota has begun testing in the European Union-in hybrid version of the SUV RAV4
The SUV version of RAV4 with a hybrid power plant was seen waking photospin on the European highways. A cursory view may seem, that is the image standard variation of the cross of Japan. But on closer examination it is possible to detect camouflaged hatch, located on the opposite side from cover to fuel cars. Here is the charging port.
In addition, the creators secured to the vehicle trailer torque equipment that in some cases is applied by the drivers to test the new powertrains. Representatives of the group Toyota at the moment has not yet unveiled his new creation. According to analysts, the movement of hybrid variation of RAV4 will allow the gasoline engine with a displacement of 2.5 liters four-cylinder and electric motor, rechargeable Li-ion battery pack.
This car has decided to construct a new “truck” TNGA, created especially for electric cars, such as Prius. On one charge this RAV4 hybrid can travel approximately 48 kilometers. By creating new variations of the SUV, the concern intends to fit it under the car tightening economy, which will come into force in the EU in the 2020-2021 year.
The release of new products scheduled for mid next year, and the main rivals are called cross become models such as the Vauxhall Grandland X PHEV and Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV.