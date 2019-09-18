Toyota has shown renewed pick-up Land Cruiser 70
The Japanese company has released a new version of the “old” truck.
Recall that the pick-up Land Cruiser 70 was produced from 1980-ies, but now the company decided to release a new version of the model, which was called the Namib. It should be noted that a special modification designed to overcome the serious off-road.
Standard performance Toyota Land Cruiser 79 Namib is a grille, power bumpers, extra lighting, tow hitch, snorkel, and 16-inch wheels shod in off road tires, protective coating cargo compartment.
Under the hood of new items installed a 4.5 liter turbodiesel engine rated at 205 horsepower and 430 Nm of torque, with which the 5-skorodna manual transmission and all-wheel drive system.
Inside the model it is necessary to note extra storage compartments and lighting as well as a chair with a special abrasion-resistant covers. In addition there’s the opportunity to establish two-way radio communications, information and entertainment complex with a touchscreen and navigation.