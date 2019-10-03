Toyota has updated its smallest crossover
A small crossover SUV Toyota C-HR, got in the pipeline in Turkey almost three years ago, survived the upgrade.
It’s the most important part – the appearance of a second, more powerful hybrid powertrain.
To the younger 122-horsepower hybrid based on the 1.8-liter engine was added a 2.0-liter 184-horsepower Hybrid Dynamic Force – the same as in the Corolla family of the last generation.
The range of engines remains the 1.2-litre 155-horsepower turbo – only available with all-wheel drive – and 2.0-liter 148-horsepower aspirated.
In addition to the new powertrain, the new Toyota C-HR has received redesigned bumpers and optics, improved sound insulation and a new multimedia system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.