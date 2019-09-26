Toyota is experiencing electric car on solar batteries
Toyota, Sharp and organization NEDO has started testing models of the Prius and has solar panels.
With the support of the Japanese government, Toyota, Sharp and NEDO withdrew to the tests a hybrid Prius equipped with ultra-thin solar panels that were designed to power orbiting satellites. It is reported that the batteries were located on the hood and roof and spoiler and the rear window of the car.
According to experts, these panels can charge the battery without access to the network via special outlets and plugs. Become trials took place back in July and now have some insights. It is reported that on a good Sunny day the charge lasts for 56 miles. According to statistics, the average driver in the US passing in the night about 47 miles. As noted by a leading engineer of the project, the only difficulty in the implementation is the fastening of panels on the curved surfaces of the body.
Also according to the engineer, it is necessary to get cheaper panels as they were originally developed for use in space. As for the charging efficiency of the energy components, it rose from 20% in current models to 34% from new ones. However, in cloudy or too hot weather, this indicator is sharply reduced.