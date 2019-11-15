Toyota is going to produce all-wheel drive version of the Camry
Toyota has announced plans to release a new version of the Toyota Camry.
Car brand Toyota is going to start production of the legendary sedans Toyota Camry, which was produced from 1988 to 1991. Unfortunately, specifically in those years the car was not in demand.
Despite the increased popularity of crossovers on the world market, the Toyota Camry will appeal to many motorists from all over the world. In addition, to spur the interest of the target audience, the company said the installation on the car all-wheel drive system. The system will be similar to that installed on Toyota RAV4.
The car will be equipped 2,5-litre petrol engine with 4 cylinders. Transmission is equipped with an automatic transmission with 8 steps. Also, thanks to the innovations engineers have managed to significantly reduce the amount of fuel consumed per 100 km of travel.
Despite the increase in overall machine weight 75 kg due to installation of additional equipment, the company announced that the cabin will not be less free space.
Admission to the dealers first batch of the new version of Toyota Camry is scheduled for spring 2020.