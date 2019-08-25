Toyota is planning to revive the MR2 sports car together with Porsche
The Japanese company continues to cooperate with the German brands to release new models.
Toyota teamed up with Subaru to create the model 86, but also with Bavarian brand BMW for the Supra. It should be noted that in the past year, Toyota has talked about his desire to bring back the Celica and/or MR2. Rumored to release an electric MR2 or the revival of the small car with the average location of the engine, the brand may merge with another company.
During the public presentation of the new Supra in Japan, chief engineer of the car Tetsuya Tada was talking about the hypothetical resurrection of the MR2, which was completed in 2007. When asked about who he would like to cooperate to create a sports car, his response was “Porsche”.
Nevertheless early to say that Thad was 100% serious.. On the other hand, given the willingness of Toyota to join forces with other manufacturers to reduce costs and accelerate the development of sports cars, it is not impossible.
The revived MR2 will bring together not only the 86 and the Supra, but Toyota’s flagship car — hypercar GR Super Sport. The novelty will probably get a hybrid powerplant with a capacity of about 1,000 horsepower. It should be noted that the Japanese company decided to expand its lineup and plans to release high-performance versions of almost all models.