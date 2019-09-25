Toyota is preparing to release a unique car
Toyota 86 new generation will provide better driving than even the new Toyota Supra. This statement in an interview made by the chief engineer of Tetsuya Tada.
It has been over seven years since then, as the market appeared a double sports car Toyota 86, which was created by Toyota and Subaru. Now they are preparing the second generation of this model, and anyone interested in knowing what it will be.
Judging by the words of Tetsuya Tada, the new Toyota 86 will provide an even better driving than the revived Supra. This is very intriguing, because the new Supra is nearly perfect sports car. But, apparently, no limit to perfection.
Tada did not go into details, but something that we already know about the new 86. According to rumors, it is the 2.0 l engine will get 2.4 liter unit, which now is equipped with Subaru’s Ascent. Capacity of from 230 to 260 HP More powerful engine will provide the best dynamic performance. Especially now that the power of the engine of this sports car is only 205 horses that many motorists don’t like.
It’s not clear what platform will build a new 86 model. Its current generation is created at the upgraded Subaru Impreza architecture. According to rumors, the new Toyota 86 will receive the TNGA platform or even a new rear-drive platform of Mazda.