Toyota Land Cruiser 200 will receive a package of improvements from tuners
The Japanese SUV is very popular among car enthusiasts from Ukraine and other former Soviet States.
Ukrainian tuning Studio AutoLife has recently completed work on a Land Cruiser 200 2019. Pomino changes in appearance of an SUV, the car has received a chic interior. So, LC 200 has received extreme body kit with expander arches.
Additionally, the SUV has got more aggressive bumpers and new custom foot pegs, and a new glossy black grille and lightweight hood with a lot of openings of the air intakes.
However, the “highlight” of the project is the interior, which was decorated in red and blue colors. Experts AutoLife reported that the entire interior is covered with high quality Austrian quilted leather, and features embroidery with the project name “Magnum” on the headrests, center armrest and steering wheel.
Also for interior decoration was used wood for the rim of the steering wheel, dashboard and door cards, as well as aluminium on the centre console, door handles, and other items. In addition to using other materials, the rear seat has been replaced with two individual seats from BMW G12 7 Series long wheelbase and used additional sound-absorbing materials.